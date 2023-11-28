Can repeated violations of journalistic agreements within the NPO be a basis for removal from the public system? No, it became apparent on Monday afternoon, when the NPO’s request to withdraw the recognition of Ongehoord Nederland was rejected by outgoing State Secretary Gunay Uslu (D66, Media). This concerns a proposed decision.

The NPO has always had to be creative in its search for a basis to tackle the right-wing radical broadcaster ON within the Media Act for journalistically substandard broadcasts. The key was found by punishing violations of the public broadcaster’s journalistic code. This contains the standards and rules that journalistic editors within the public broadcaster are expected to follow, such as rules on adversarial statements and reliability.

The violations of that code, determined by the ombudsman of the public broadcasters, were subsequently seen by the NPO as a “lack of willingness to cooperate in the national public media assignment”, in order to impose sanctions. The public broadcaster’s advisory committee, which assessed Ongehoord Nederland’s objection to these sanctions, found that the NPO could do that. The aspiring broadcaster was faced with fines in this way twice, in the form of budget reductions.

But the State Secretary, who wants even less than the NPO board to appear to interfere with the content of the broadcasters’ journalistic productions, appears not to follow this finding. She says in her decision that another complaint from the NPO is well-founded, including public and unfounded statements about the ombudsman Margo Smit and NPO board chairman Frederieke Leeflang. These show that ON is not working constructively “at times”. But that is not serious enough for a “far-reaching decision” such as withdrawing recognition. Such a request had never been made before in the history of public broadcasting.

According to Uslu, the election victory of the PVV, to whose politicians Ongehoord Nederland often offers a platform, played no role. Discussions have been held between officials and those involved in recent months for the advice.

This means that the broadcaster of former war reporter Arnold Karskens does not have to worry about spreading its ‘sound’ for the rest of this concession period (until 2027). Opinions by the ombudsman can at most lead to new sanctions, but it seems impossible that these will be converted into a successful request for an expulsion. Although another State Secretary or Minister of Media could in theory rule differently, a precedent has now been set in this unexplored domain regarding whether or not to withdraw recognition. The NPO can try again if at least two sanctions have been imposed in one year, according to the Media Act.

Uslu emphasizes the role of the Commissariat of the Media (CvdM). In its explanation, it is reserved for this media watchdog to monitor journalistic quality requirements when it comes to administrative sanctions. The jump via the journalistic code and the ombudsman is not laid down in “frameworks for steering and promoting cooperation” in the Media Act, she says. The CvdM is included in those frameworks. But that rejected an enforcement request made by the NPO board after a broadcast last September in which random images of violence from the internet were shown in a broadcast about ‘black racism’ against white people. It is up to the judge to determine whether this constituted hate speech, the CvdM ruled, and in addition, ON had already been dealt with two NPO sanctions.

Three penalties

ON received three sanctions in the first year based on broadcasts of the Ongehoord Nieuws program. Two immediately followed two critical reports from the ombudsman. In between, ON received one more slap on the fingers for its attitude in consultation bodies and for anti-NPO statements. After the third sanction, last April, the NPO followed up with a request to withdraw recognition.

Karskens has always proclaimed that two million people are potentially affected by the ‘unheard’ sound of his broadcaster. However, there is no upward development in the viewing figures for the afternoon broadcasts: Ongehoord Nieuws, the only TV program, remains stuck at around 130,000 to 140,000 viewers. The election result, 37 seats for the PVV, is seen by Ongehoord Nederland as confirmation that the broadcaster has a right to exist. On Friday, Karskens did call his broadcaster the only one who “really dares to critically question the current power” in an email calling on members to make family and friends members. “That broadcaster in particular must disappear if it is up to Hilversum and politicians in The Hague.” This no longer applies. Karskens called Uslu “a wise woman” in a response on Monday.

In the meantime, the NPO and its affiliated broadcasters fear a substantial budget reduction from a possible ‘center-right’ coalition agreement. The PVV even wants to stop it completely. The future of ON, with former PVV MP Reinette Klever on the board, could result in an ironic situation. If the NPO has to make do with much less in a new concession period, aspiring broadcasters are especially vulnerable.

The Public Broadcasting Advisory Board proposed this fall that public broadcasting could make do with fewer broadcasters: six. There are now thirteen. Broadcasters will therefore have to be crammed together, which will be difficult. ON has always had an ardent opponent in the ‘cheerfully right-wing’ WNL: chairman Bert Huisjes once called Karskens “a clown with a circular saw”.

Resentment subsided

The intense aversion in Hilversum against ON last year now seems to have subsided. Out a statement of facts that is attached to Uslu’s decision, it appears that the other broadcasters are currently no longer experiencing any problems in dealing with ON. This is mainly because the ‘Journalism genre consultation’ takes place without Karskens. He will be informed at a later time about what was discussed. The State Secretary considers this a “sub-optimal” solution, but a solution.

The NPO board has two weeks to submit its views, which Uslu will include in its final decision. “We will now first study this decision in detail,” said a spokesperson.