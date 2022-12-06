Healthy and varied food and sports in a club are hampered by the austerity drive with which many Dutch people struggle through expensive times, according to new research. While people often want a healthier lifestyle.

Almost one in three Dutch people indicate that they eat less healthily now that good products have become more expensive as a result of high inflation. This emerges from research commissioned by insurers asr and Ditzo. A quarter of the respondents also indicated that they had canceled their sports membership for financial reasons.



Make use of municipal support! You are not alone, the time to be ashamed is not now NIBUD director Arjan Vliegenthart The majority of people (56 percent) are willing to change their daily habits for a healthier life. Rising prices are regarded as the biggest obstacle in this respect. Apart from that, it is now difficult to maintain healthy choices for a long time.

“We recognize the image that people are struggling and then the fun things die first,” says director Arjan Vliegenthart of the National Institute for Budget Information (Nibud). “It is worrying that unhealthy living is cheaper in the short term than healthy living, while the burden on society is great in the long term. So it’s a social problem.”

Liesbeth Velema, nutrition and behavior expert at the Netherlands Nutrition Center, also notes that it can be difficult to eat healthily with rising prices for basic needs, such as food and energy. “We would like to see this differently. Healthy food should be for everyone an easy and affordable choice must be. You get the nutrients you need and healthy eating reduces the risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Nibud emphasizes that there is also a lot of support for people with low incomes from the municipalities. ,,Use that,” advises Vliegenthart. “You are not alone, the time to be ashamed is not now.” The institute itself offers on the website tips to make life affordable again.