Rola Amin stated that the Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries were distributed as follows:

The UNHCR official stated that these numbers are likely to increase if the fighting continues.

Expensive journey of misery

The departure journey is never easy, as it is fraught with dangers and very expensive, and those who embark on it are exposed to extortion or security danger, according to Amin.

She explained, “The cost of getting out of places where fighting is intense has become very high. Before the crisis, the cost of moving by bus was about $40, and now it has reached $500-1,000, and it sometimes takes 18 hours.”

She said that the situation is tragic and the impact of the fighting on civilians, the displaced and the refugees is very great, and the risks that threaten them if the fighting continues are very great.

She added that before the outbreak of fighting in Sudan, there were more than a million refugees and nearly 4 million internally displaced persons.

Due to the current crisis, many of them are trapped and have no way to protect themselves.

More than 15 million people in Sudan before the current crisis depended on humanitarian assistance.

The deteriorating security situation led to the deterioration of the situation and the suspension of most of the activities of humanitarian organizations, such as the UNHCR, which suspended its activities in places where fighting is intense, such as Khartoum, according to the UNHCR official.

This means that those who depend on humanitarian aid have been deprived of it and the number of people who need aid has increased due to the recent fighting, but unfortunately they cannot be reached and this is a very dangerous situation, says Rola Amin.

Features of the difficult humanitarian situation

She called on the belligerents to protect civilians and the need to abide by the protection of civilians and not to target civilian facilities such as schools and hospitals.

And she demanded that international organizations provide safe ways to be able to deliver aid to all who need it.

And she called for international pressure on the belligerents to secure this, noting that the priority now is a cease-fire.

And she painted a difficult picture of the situation in Sudan: