The “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest of its kind in the region to provide food support to the poor and needy, is supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, along with a group of international, regional and local operational partners, with whom it cooperates to reach the equivalent of one billion meals for the less fortunate, especially children and refugees. Displaced persons and affected by humanitarian crises and natural disasters in 50 countries.

UNHCR, which is concerned with the affairs of tens of millions of refugees around the world, joins the group of operational partners of the “Billion Meals” initiative, including the United Nations World Food Program, the Network of Regional Food Banks, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the Emirates Food Bank, and foundations Charitable, humanitarian and social work in the countries covered by the initiative.

The operational partners of the “Billion Meals” initiative support its field and logistical humanitarian operations in 50 countries, including listing the lists of those most in need of assistance, cooperating in reaching them with food support, wherever they are, and distributing food parcels or instant vouchers to beneficiaries.

The joint effort between the initiative and its partners multiplies the opportunities for collective contribution, sharing experiences, resources and capabilities in implementing the “billion meals” operations, by assembling the efforts of the largest number of organizations, bodies, crews and cadres, to provide direct relief support, participate in facing the challenge of hunger, and achieve the sustainable development goals set by the nations of the United Nations for 2030, including the seventh goal of eradicating hunger in the world.

The representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in the Gulf Cooperation Council states, Advisor to the High Commissioner, Khaled Khalifa, said, “Our partnership with the (Billion Meals) initiative aims to alleviate the suffering of refugees who were forced to leave their homes and lost everything. This partnership is an extension and expansion of our cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which achieved qualitative success within the 100 Million Meals campaign that it organized last year. ».

Sarah Al Nuaimi, Director of the Office of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, stressed that “our initiatives’ partnerships regionally and globally have one goal, which is to reach the impact of humanitarian work to the widest and farthest extent, and to ensure access to the largest possible segment of its beneficiaries around the world. And the cooperation of (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, ensures that (one billion meals) reach the groups most in need of support and assistance and provide food security, and it constitutes a continuation of our cooperation together within purposeful humanitarian initiatives that have made a practical difference in the lives of millions of people who had to leave their homes to seek safety for themselves and their families.

The “One Billion Meals” initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, represents the values ​​of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” that it organizes, in involving everyone in charitable and humanitarian work from individuals and institutions from various sectors in the UAE and the world, with its focus on the concept of community financing. To provide sustainable food support and elements of food security for the most needy groups, and open the door to participation in a comprehensive and meaningful community movement, to weave a food safety net for those who do not find food.

The “Billion Meals” continues to receive donations through four approved channels, which are the website www.1billionmeals.ae And the bank transfer to the account of the “One Billion Meals” initiative on the approved account number: AE300260001015333439802 at Emirates NBD in UAE dirhams, or by donating one dirham per day to the initiative through a monthly subscription, by sending a text message with the word “meal” or “Meal” to the number 1020 for network users. “du” or on the number 1110 for “Etisalat” network users, or by making a donation by contacting the “One Billion Meals” initiative call center on the number 8009999.

• The joint effort between the initiative and its partners multiplies the opportunities for sharing expertise and resources.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

