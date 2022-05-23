UNHCR data includes refugees, asylum seekers and those displaced within their own countries. The new figure comes just days after the humanitarian agency revealed that those displaced within its territories were at least 60 million people in the last period of 2021.

The number of people who have been forced from their homes around the world has exceeded 100 million. A figure that, according to the UN Refugee Agency, comes after the increase in conflicts, violence and human rights violations that have been recorded in recent years.

The war in Ukraine, the most recent coups in some African countries and the persecution in some state regimes have also helped to inflate the data.

“One hundred million is a very stark number: equal parts sobering and alarming. It is a record that should never have been reached. This must serve as a wake-up call to resolve and prevent destructive conflict, end persecution and address the root causes.” underlying causes that force innocent people to flee their homes,” said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

At the end of 2021, the situation of displaced people in the world was already in the red, when UNHCR registered that 90 million people had been forced to leave their homes due to the increase in conflicts and repeated waves of violence in countries such as Ethiopia, Burkina Faso , Myanmar, Nigeria, Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

displaced by war

The invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops on February 24 helped increase the figure, since the nation under attack has registered more than 8 million people who fled to other areas of the country, most of them to the west, and counts more than 6 million people who had to cross the border into neighboring countries in search of refuge.

Exactly 6,538,998 people have been updated by the UN as people who have been forced to leave Ukraine.

FILE—File photo shows refugees waiting in a crowd for transportation after fleeing Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. © AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File

Most of them have found rest from the bombing in neighboring Poland. The rest have moved to Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Germany and other European nations, mainly.

“The international response to people fleeing the war in Ukraine has been overwhelmingly positive,” Grandi said. “Compassion is alive and we need a similar mobilization for all crises in the world.”

UNHCR: “An alarming number”

And it is that the figure of 100 million displaced persons represents more than 1% of the world population and only 13 countries in the world have a population greater than this number.

“To reverse this trend, the only answer is peace and stability, so that innocent people are not forced to gamble between acute danger at home or precarious flight and exile,” Grandi said.

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, also spoke about the figure that has set off alarms in the international community, assuring that “this is a political crisis and can only be resolved with solidarity and political will”.

100 million people have now been forced to flee their homes. This is not a refugee crisis – refugees are not the cause. This is a political crisis, and it will only be solved with solidarity and political will. pic.twitter.com/npPAbbZ08c — Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 23, 2022



Before UNHCR’s announcement on Monday, two NGOs had reported that more than 60 million people were considered displaced within their countries in 2021. The report, by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC ) pointed out that at least 80% of those displaced by violence are concentrated in Africa and the Asia-Pacific region is the one that accumulates more than half of those affected by natural causes.

Of the nearly 60 million displaced people, exactly 59.1 million, at least 53.2 million had to leave their place of residence due to conflict and violence, while 5.9% were forced to flee due to natural disasters.

With AP and Reuters