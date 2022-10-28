More than 103 million people have had to leave their homes and flee within or outside their countries as internally displaced persons or refugees, according to the latest updated figures from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which represent a rise of 15% so far this year.

One in 77 people in the world suffers from these forced displacements, twice as many as a decade ago, according to the UN agency’s mid-year report, with figures collected up to the end of June.

According to the report, Syria is the country of origin of the largest number of refugees and displaced persons, with some seven million, followed by Venezuela (6.5 million) and Ukraine (5.5 million), although in the latter case the figures have continued to grow in recent months and the real number amounts to 7.7 million.

Afghanistan, South Sudan, Burma or the Democratic Republic of the Congo are other countries with displaced figuress and refugees that in all cases exceed one million people, always according to UNHCR data.

In mid-2022, the number of refugees (people who have left their country due to conflict and other crises) was 32 million, 24 percent more than at the end of 2021, and this sharp increase is mainly due to the war in Ukraine .

Turkey remains the main refugee host country (3.7 million), followed by Colombia (2.5 million), Germany (2.2 million), Pakistan (1.5 million) and Uganda (1.5 million ).

