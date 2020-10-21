Highlights: India’s response to UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Beslet

Raised concern over ban on human rights activists in India

The use of FCRA was said to be worrisome, also the possibility of misuse

India said no apology for violation of rules on the pretext of human rights

Geneva / New Delhi

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Beslet on Tuesday expressed concern over the ‘arrest of human rights activists and sanctions imposed on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in relation to foreign funding’. Beshalet appealed to the Government of India to ‘protect the rights of human rights defenders and NGOs’ and ‘their ability to do important work on behalf of their organizations’. India has reacted sharply to this and said that violations of the law on the pretext of human rights cannot be forgiven and the UN unit was expecting a more informed opinion on the matter.

‘Increased incidence of voice suppression’

Michel had said in a statement, ‘India has a strong civil society, which has been a leader in supporting human rights in the country and the world, but I am concerned that the use of vaguely defined laws can be used by these (human rights advocates ) Incidents are being made to suppress the voices. Beshalet specifically described the use of the ‘Foreign Contribution Regulation Act’ (FCRA) as ‘worrisome’ which bans foreign financial assistance for ‘any activity that is adverse to the public interest’.

Violation of law is not forgiven‘

In response to this, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava has said that violation of law on the pretext of human rights cannot be forgiven. He also said that India is a country with democratic system based on rule of law and independent judiciary. He said, ‘We have seen some comments on the issue related to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. India is a democratic system based on the rule of law and judiciary. Srivastava said, ‘Legislation is clearly a sovereign prerogative. However, violations of the law on the pretext of human rights cannot be forgiven. There was hope for a more informed opinion from the UN unit. ‘

Concern expressed over FCRA

Earlier, Beshlet said the FCRA law justifies’ highly intervening steps, ranging from official raids on NGO offices and sealing bank accounts to suspending or canceling NGO registrations, including civil society organizations linked to UN human rights bodies Steps to be included.

Beshalet said, ‘I am concerned that such measures based on vaguely defined’ public interest ‘may lead to misuse of this law and they are actually used to stop NGOs reporting and advocating for human rights or This is being done to punish those whom the officials consider to be of a critical nature. ‘



CAA pressures human rights activists’

He said that in particular ‘there has been increasing pressure on human rights activists in recent months against the revised citizenship law due to involvement in demonstrations across the country earlier this year’. “More than 1,500 people were allegedly arrested in connection with the demonstrations and many were charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act,” Beshalet said. This is a law which has been widely condemned for not conforming to international human rights standards. He said that many people, including Catholic priest Stan Swamy (83), were charged under this law.