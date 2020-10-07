New team see the reports of cooper hospital
Singh further said, ‘Look at the reports made by the new team Cooper Hospital and tell whether the opinion of Cooper Hospital is correct or not. Let the new team see whether Sushant’s death is suicide or it is murder or he is strangled.
AIIMS experts denied murder
Before this, the head doctor of AIIMS expert panel Sudhir Gupta ruled out any possibility of Sushant being strangled to death. Gupta had said, “We have prepared our final report. It is a case of complete execution and suicide. There were no other bruises other than hanging on Sushant’s body. No conflict / scuffle marks have also been found on the body or clothing of the deceased.
Mark on neck due to hangingThe team of 7 forensic experts of AIIMS had a long discussion with the CBI team about their investigation. Dr. Gupta further said, ‘No poisonous or intoxicating substance has been found in Sushant’s body, Bombay Forensic Science Lab or AIIMS Toxicology Lab. The entire scar found on the neck is due to hanging. Earlier, the panel at Cooper Hospital, which did Sushant’s postmortem, also termed Sushant’s death as suicide.
