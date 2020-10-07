The team of AIIMS forensic experts investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case submitted their report to the CBI. The team has told in the final report that Sushant died due to suicide. Sushant’s family, however, is refusing to believe this. “I have written a letter to the CBI director and demanded a new forensic team to investigate the case,” Vikas Singh, lawyer for Sushant’s family, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

New team see the reports of cooper hospital

Singh further said, ‘Look at the reports made by the new team Cooper Hospital and tell whether the opinion of Cooper Hospital is correct or not. Let the new team see whether Sushant’s death is suicide or it is murder or he is strangled.

AIIMS experts denied murder

Before this, the head doctor of AIIMS expert panel Sudhir Gupta ruled out any possibility of Sushant being strangled to death. Gupta had said, “We have prepared our final report. It is a case of complete execution and suicide. There were no other bruises other than hanging on Sushant’s body. No conflict / scuffle marks have also been found on the body or clothing of the deceased.

Mark on neck due to hangingThe team of 7 forensic experts of AIIMS had a long discussion with the CBI team about their investigation. Dr. Gupta further said, ‘No poisonous or intoxicating substance has been found in Sushant’s body, Bombay Forensic Science Lab or AIIMS Toxicology Lab. The entire scar found on the neck is due to hanging. Earlier, the panel at Cooper Hospital, which did Sushant’s postmortem, also termed Sushant’s death as suicide.