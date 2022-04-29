Rome Theatre. Murcia. Today, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets: €15, €20 and €22.

Says Benjamín Prado, adapter of the work, that ‘Decadence’ is “caustic, provocative, that persecutes the public, corners it and often forces them to laugh so as not to cry.” There is nothing. Spectators will be able to check if all this is true this afternoon, at 8:00 p.m., at the Romea Theater in Murcia. There will be two great actors, Pedro Casablanc and Maru Valdivieso, to delight the public. Casablanc not only performs, but has taken over the direction of this work written almost 30 years ago by the English playwright and actor Steven Berkoff in which he portrays the upper class, again a social critic after showing his ferocity against Margaret Thatcher’s England in ‘Like the Greeks’. For the person in charge of the Spanish version, Berkoff is “a magician of black humor” and this work “a mirror and an x-ray” in which “what our societies hide behind closed doors and the moral illnesses we suffer” is shown. .

‘Decay’ When

Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Where

Rome Theatre. Murcia.

How many

Tickets: €15, €20 and €22.

Through its protagonists, we will meet two couples made up of three aristocrats and a hustler who aspires to take advantage of their weaknesses. They are classist and racist, frivolous and heartless, hypocritical, banal and selfish. They act like predators and have neither principles nor limits, although they are afraid that the wretches whom they despise will get together and attack them. Unhappy and empty people despite the fact that they lack nothing. Neither the luxuries, nor the alcohol nor the unleashed lust that runs through their veins satiate them. His humor is sarcasm, his irony is rage; they are grotesque but dangerous.

The protagonists are classist and racist, frivolous and heartless, hypocritical, banal and selfish. They act like predators



Characters of the upper class who do not get carried away by cupid and, in a utilitarian way, when they form couples they do not do it because they love each other but because they need each other in the bad sense of the word. In the furthest thing from love: they hunt each other, put a price on each other, sell themselves and transform their bodies into merchandise.

Their pleasure is found through pain and abuse. When it comes to avenging infidelity, nothing is ruled out: neither fleecing the traitor nor committing a crime.

recent premiere



Murcia is one of the first cities where you can enjoy this production, premiered in March in Avilés (Asturias). A work that has not been staged too many times in Spain. Before the premiere, the Madrid actress Maru Valdivieso defined the work as innovative “not, perhaps, because of the theme, which is a criticism of a specific status that is quite common in the theater, but because of the way that criticism is approached.” The actress has a long theatrical career in which her work stands out in ‘Las Maids’ by Jean Genet, directed by Mario Gas in 2003, a production for which she won the MAX award for best actress, and ‘In the desert’ , directed by the choreographer and dancer Chevy Muraday, for which he won the MAX for best dance show in 2016. This time he is under the orders of his stage partner, a brilliant actor and a familiar face in theater, cinema and television .