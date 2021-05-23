Unhappy Elite Dangerous: Odyssey PC players are hitting developer Frontier where it hurts – Steam reviews.

The new content, Odyssey, released on 19th May, is allegedly causing all kinds of problems, with reports of crashes, poor performance, bugged missions, and poor optimization according to recent reviews left on the game’s Steam page.

The feedback now aggregates over 3000 reviews, 2.2K of which are deemed “mostly negative”, despite a second hotfix that rolled out on Friday in a bid to address the game’s stability (thanks, NME).

“This is a genuinely pathetic display of FDev’s ‘competence’ at putting forth something worth paying for,” complained one player. “I’m sick of the ‘it can be patched later’ mentality by Steam’s keyboard warriors. I paid money, its advertised as ‘finished’, and it should work. Plain and simple. Don’t buy this garbage.”

“Bugged foot missions, poor performances (between 20 an 30 fps on rtx 3090), connection probs, unplayable atm,” said another. “I suggest to wait a few months until considering people to buy it.”

Frank, on the other hand, is a little more positive: “Many issues right now but a dream has come true.”

“Don’t write it off yet,” opined another. “I would recommend to wait a bit, till patches have fixed the most severe bugs and improved optimization. At least a month or two, though better would be to buy the game when it releases on console in fall at which time most [of] the problems should be sorted out. “

As for what may be in store for Elite Dangerous beyond today’s launch? Frontier isn’t saying.

“I don’t think we’re in a position where we’re ready to talk about what comes after Odyssey,” Piers Jackson, game director, recently told Matt in an interview with Eurogamer. “You know, there are a number of ideas floating around but we’re very, very focused on launch right now. We will get launched, take a breath, see what comes next.”

As Jackson sees it though, Odyssey’s new on-foot gameplay will continue to be a core part of the Elite Dangerous vision in the future. “In the same way ships are important to Elite,” he confirms, “it’s now important to Elite as well.”