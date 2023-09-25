Today Osimhen, yesterday Ronaldo. Broken relationships and evident tensions, which in the past have also affected presidents and sporting directors. Here we go again: if the results don’t arrive, Rudi Garcia will struggle to maintain control. We saw it in Bologna, when the Nigerian left the pitch publicly lashing out at his coach, and before that at Al-Nassr with CR7. Novelty? No nobody. In Rome Garcia had broken up with Pallotta, at Lille with Thuilot. Even in Marseille and Lyon, after the excellent European performances, he packed his bags when the situation had already become irrecoverable. The lowest common denominator is always the same: missed objectives and disappointing results. The pressure increasing, Rudi making a mistake.