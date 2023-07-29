A birthday is, by definition, a day to celebrate. The birth is celebrated, the day in which the world is born, and it is normally done with sweets and congratulations from those closest to you, if possible. Fernando Alonso did the same in the Aston Martin box on a Saturday that, otherwise, was to forget. An absolute disaster that was already complicated from the same classification, when due to a team failure that made him go out on track without time just when they had made his teammate, the illustrious Lance Stroll, do the same but with dry tires. And it is that the rain, something obviously foreseeable in the Ardennes, was the great protagonist of the weekend.

The spin with which the Asturian finished off his birthday day on gravel was the culmination of a Saturday to forget. Adding his first retirement of the season is not expected, far from it, and confirms the depression that the Aston Martin team is going through and, with it, the fans.

The mythological animal of F1: rain tires

Formula 1 has a serious problem every time it rains on the circuit. Not so much because it’s more dangerous to drive in these conditions, but because they make wet tires useless. The sprint race was to start at 4:30 p.m. and did not do so until 5:50 p.m., after more than an hour of delay and after several formation laps behind the safety car. With a rolling start and many doubts on the track, after the first lap half of the grid went into the pits to change wet tires for the intermediates.

The chaos in the pits meant that, suddenly, the big winner was Oscar Piastri, who took the lead after everyone else, while Max Verstappen opted for a conservative strategy. He knew he still had a chance to win, so once they were repositioned with everyone having made the pertinent tire change at intermediate, it only took him a few corners to pass the heroic ‘rookie’ of McLaren, who is confirmed as one of those who It’s on the rise this summer. Behind, scuffles of all colors. Hamilton and Pérez even touched, which led to a five-second penalty for the seven-time champion that ultimately benefited a Carlos Sainz who dodged everything, including the idiosyncrasy of his own team that had a new pit stop to recover the ‘ meme’ of Interstellar and his “this little maneuver will cost us 82 years”. It wasn’t that bad, but it was just enough so that he couldn’t fight for the podium.

At this point Alonso had already given up. He was facing turn 10 of the circuit in an area where it was wetter than others. He was out of the points zone but hopeful that he could come back when unwelcome acceleration over the wettest spot off the line spat him into the gravel. A spin later, Alonso got off at his recently turned 42 years of age to leave for the first time so far this year. His summary after the race could not be more eloquent. «The dark gray day, from qualifying for not being able to do a lap in Q2. Behind the safety car he wanted to put the intermediate wheels, but with Lance in front, he couldn’t do anything. Then my mistake, so zero points in the gravel. It will be a race to see if we can turn the page », he resigned himself to this Sunday’s appointment.

The eleven laps at 7 kilometers from the Belgian track were completed with Verstappen comfortably heading towards another won sprint and 8 more points that put him far ahead of the overall standings. Between his dominance and the abandonments of Sergio Pérez (did the contact with Hamilton affect that car or was it his mistake?) And Fernando Alonso, the advantage he already has is 118 points. No matter what happens, from here to the Singapore GP he will be the leader of the classification and no one is going to take him out of the front.

Carlos Sainz’s fourth place tastes like glory after the trio made up of Verstappen, Piastri and the heroic Pierre Gasly, who gave Alpine a good result in the midst of a maelstrom of layoffs within the structure. Neither the bad strategy nor the feelings that he was in a position outside of what he should have, much less the track conditions affected the man from Madrid, who despite not being ‘il predestinado’ like Leclerc, is the first Ferrari driver to the overall ranking. He will have to confirm everything this Sunday.