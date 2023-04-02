The power for what? asked the liberal politician Darío Echandía when his supporters asked him to take over the Government of Colombia, in the midst of the tremendous riots of April 1948, unleashed by the assassination of the popular liberal leader Jorge Eliécer Gaitán. Several Latin American presidents can ask themselves something similar today. The power for what?

Let’s start with the Chilean, Gabriel Boric. The Chamber of Deputies refused to even discuss his tax reform bill, and will have to wait a year to present it again; if it were before, it must guarantee that two thirds of the Senate support the new initiative. Local observers hold the Executive responsible for not having achieved an atmosphere of agreement on its main proposals.

This is added to the rejection at the polls of the new Constitution. Chilean economist Alejandro Mico blames the government’s little progress on excessive ambition and a lack of realism. Cecilia Cifuentes attributes the setbacks to extreme radical positions, which demonized political negotiation and led to the loss of the population’s support. Going forward with reforms again would require changing the attitude of the Boric government.

In the case of the deposed president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, in April 2022 he presented the draft of a constitutional reform for a referendum and to convene a constituent assembly. It was the flag of his government, but it was defeated in a congressional committee. Shortly before, the same Congress had limited key tax initiatives of the Government, aimed at increasing taxes on income, sales and rentals, as well as mining royalties. Once again, a mixture of political inexperience and an excess of optimism in the face of excessive proposals ruined governability. Other facts would unleash the change of government.

In Ecuador, the hostile opposition has blocked most of the initiatives of President Guillermo Lasso and the Constitutional Court accepted the request for impeachment against him. Lasso could dissolve the National Assembly and rule by decree, but that would be a reckless course.

In Colombia, the restrictions on the activism of President Gustavo Petro have come from both Congress and the high courts. The first rejected a constitutional reform of politics despite the fact that it created a revolving door for congressmen to allow them to occupy ministries and made it easier for them to change parties. The suspicions about the executive’s hegemonic intentions weighed more than the pottage dish of the reform.

The Council of State prevented, by decree, the president from becoming the de facto regulator of the electricity sector. Finally, the Constitutional Court warned that it was willing to invalidate laws that it considered contrary to the constitutional design of the country. Petro has also received the rejection of his health reform proposal by several political parties, and it is not clear if the reforms of the labor market and pensions will be strongly “hairdressed”, since they are viewed with suspicion by employers and contributors to pension savings .

Let’s end our journey from south to north with Mexico, where the scope of the three key constitutional reforms sought by the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been limited; namely, the electricity, the National Guard and the electoral. To such an extent that in early January the government announced that there would be no more constitutional reforms.

The electrical and electoral initiatives were rejected as constitutional norms, and had to be approved as secondary laws. The National Guard proposal was approved thanks to the PRI, and although the Army was allowed to have crime-fighting functions, the National Guard’s transfer to the Ministry of Defense was not approved. The suspension of the electoral reform will be in force until the Supreme Court decides, since it is a possible violation of the political-electoral rights of the citizenry.

As in Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia, the Mexican Congress and the Supreme Court of Justice have limited the discretion of the executive. We could have also reviewed the experience of Macron in France with the pension reform, or of Netanyahu in Israel with the justice reform, but the evidence from these five Latin American countries is enough to reveal a kind of immune system that defends the institutions against a certain type of of modifications.

The governments reviewed came to power with the promise of carrying out profound reforms that would change the behavior of the economy, politics, and society as a whole. Perhaps the most dramatic case was the proposal for a new Constitution produced by the Constituent Assembly of Chile and rejected at the polls.

Castillo in Peru was not allowed to get to the point of asking the Peruvians whether or not they wanted a new constitution. Petro and AMLO have sought changes in political, electoral and energy issues that have either been rejected by the respective congresses, or that have been subject to control by the high courts.

Some will argue that political and economic elites are resistant to change, and that this can close the doors for democratic transformations. Based on this type of reflection, other ways of direct participation of “the people” have been suggested. Even to the detriment of representative democracy.

But it’s not just the elites. The street demonstrations indicate that the discontent with the reforms is more general than simply a matter of the media and elites. By the way, many leaders supported themselves in these demonstrations, and several were later victims of a change of sentiment on the “street.”

An alternative way of looking at it is that these presidents have made a mistake in the scope of their agendas, which contemplate excessive and risky transformations that are difficult to process. This is added to the lack of knowledge of the mechanics of daily work in Congress. Managing political balances requires dialogue and even negotiation with the opposition. Instead of ignoring it and wanting to impose majorities that, in the end, are weak.

A third perspective to understand these times is that this is the best thing that can happen to governments. Presidents seek to be right, but they must also avoid being wrong, especially in serious matters. When the institutions tell the leaders that this or that reform crosses the borders of what is admissible, would lead to incurring excessive risks in key services such as health and pensions, or would have undesirable consequences in employment, or a harmful tax design, they are acting like the good friend who warns you about a mistake you are about to make.

Be that as it may, as a Mexican friend says, “we have discovered that the institutions are stronger than we thought.” This is of immense value, even at the cost of new governments finding that they cannot advance a radical agenda and feeling that it is not possible to govern. These events have definitely given new validity to Darío Echandía’s question: Power for what?

