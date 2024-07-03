The Popular Front will not save Macron. Here’s why

There is much anticipation for the French run-off elections scheduled for next Sunday. The great winner of the first round, Marine le Pen’s National Rally is awaiting a sort of baptism of fire. The desperate attempt to create a sort of national front precisely to hinder the rise of the Le Penists seems for the moment to have had a fair number of adhesions, but this probably if it could be useful to certainly make the conquest of the absolute majority more difficult for Le Pen, it will certainly not serve to save a French president, who certainly has his bet.

The attempt to rally the French after the very disappointing result, for him and his party, in the European elections, can be said to have inexorably failed. Macron is now in the awkward position of having to rely on socialists and communistswhich were his fortune in conquering, in a way that can now be said, perhaps more fortuitous than deserved, the Elysée in 2017. It is undeniable that the collapse of the socialists and the substantial inconsistency of the extreme left, have opened a highway in front of the young and ambitious Macron, who has been able to ride the wave of anti-politics, precisely against the socialists, in free fall after the impalpable presidency of Hollande and win the presidential elections against Le Pen, who was still considered too extreme to reach the Elysée.

But now, after the narrow victory of 2022, again against Le Pen, things have changed a lot. In half of Europe the right governs and especially in Italy, an increasingly convincing one at an international level, Giorgia Meloni, who before ascending to Palazzo Chigi was considered a dangerous sovereignist on a par with Le Pen, has shown the entire world that there are no more taboos for anyone. And Macron, who is certainly not stupid, had understood from the beginning that the Italian Prime Minister could represent a serious danger for his leadership.and for this reason he tried in every way to put a spoke in Meloni’s wheels, who instead stole the international scene from an increasingly insipid French president.

This is why, in any case, the run-off elections will take place Macron seems destined to be defeatedbecause in the best case scenario we will witness a situation of substantial ungovernability, which will put France at high risk of financial speculation, in a situation that is certainly not easy from an economic and public finances point of view. And the blame can only fall on him and his government that especially in these last years has done nothing to stop the decline of the country.

It is no coincidence that the day after the results of the first round that sanctioned the triumph of Le Pen, the markets reacted very well to the French election results. A halved victory that could determine an advance of the left it could instead have much worse effects and put the president in an even more uncomfortable position than the one he already finds himself in. As the Italian case is also demonstrating, what scares the financial markets the most is precisely instability and certainly not the political color of those who govern. But perhaps the left has not yet realized this and thinks that it is still enough to cry wolf to get the better of the right.

In this case, Macron will have to compromise and will have to procrastinate for the other two and a half years until the 2027 presidential elections. to the full advantage of Le Penwhich could strengthen itself and increase its credibility, perhaps taking inspiration from the Italian leader, to whom it seems, not by chance, to want to get closer in recent weeks.

Macron has made the same mistake that the Italian left has been making in the last twenty years, which is essentially that of having lost contact with the people and not identifying with their daily problems, because he is too distracted, like the Italian left, in maintaining power and strengthening his narrow circle of loyalists. In a few words he betrayed what had been his great driving force at the beginning.which returning to the Italian example, had pushed the five star movement to the leadership of the country: focusing on anti-politics to rise to power and then indirectly, as in a sort of nemesis, fueling it against itself.

Macron, a banker at Rothschild, the bank par excellence of the world’s elite, has quickly become the president of the rich. He aimed at Europeanism but only to count for more and to take over its leadership, an attempt that has failed resoundingly and has shown the entire world his total inadequacy as a leader. On the economic front, one figure is enough to certify his actions, public debt has skyrocketed to 110%up from 98% when he first took power.

His policies on work and pensions have attracted fierce criticism from the weaker classes, also because they were imposed from above, even without a majority in parliament. He has completely failed in his policy in Africa, as he also certified in a recent editorial in Le Figaro, which instead publicly praised the efforts made by the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Now these legislative elections could paradoxically give even more impetus to a very fast Le Pen which could use to its advantage the disunity that surrounds this popular front born only as an anti-right wing and which does not have many more points of contrast than of contact (a bit like what happens here when we talk about a broad field).

Not to mention that for this very reason the greatest resistance to accepting the withdrawal from the runoffs came from the very members of the president’s party. A tangible sign that this hodgepodge certainly cannot be considered a credible alternative. to be able to govern a country like France in such a delicate phase. This is why, then, paraphrasing a vintage Chiambretti, we can safely say that for Macron, no matter how the run-offs go, it will be a defeat