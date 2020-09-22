Turkish President Rechap Tayyip Erdogan has once again poisoned Kashmir from the UN General Assembly stage. He said that Kashmir is a burning issue. He further said that this problem has become even more serious after the removal of Special Status (Article 370) of Jammu and Kashmir. We want a solution under this UN resolution. He also praised Pakistan during his address.Speaking on the occasion of Eid ul Azha in August, Turkish President Erdogan, while speaking to Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, assured support for Kashmir.

Erdogan has described Kashmir as Palestine

Erdogan has also compared Kashmir to Palestine many times before. Not only this, he also falsely accused India of tyranny in Kashmir even during the Corona period. While the truth is that Erdogan, who is trying to teach democracy to India on Kashmir, is known in Turkey himself as a staunch Islamic dictator.

Turkey again supports Pakistan on Kashmir, becomes center of anti-India activities

Turkey becomes the center of anti-India activities

Turkey has now emerged as the second largest center of ‘anti-India activities’ after Pakistan. According to the report of English website Hindustan Times, hardcore Islamic organizations are getting funds from Turkey in all parts of the country including Kerala and Kashmir. The report quoted a senior government official as saying that Turkey is trying to dissolve radicalism among Muslims in India and recruit extremists. His attempt is an attempt to expand his influence on South Asian Muslims.



Erdogan wants to become leader of Muslim countries

Erdoआनan recently converted the historic Hagia Sophia Museum into a mosque that remained a church until 1453. Erdoआनan has been in constant efforts to challenge the kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Muslim world. Last year, he tried to form a coalition of non-Arab Islamic countries in collaboration with the then PM of Malaysia Mahathir Mohammad and Pakistan PM Imran Khan.