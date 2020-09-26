Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly this evening

Modi will bring the real face of Pakistan to the world regarding global terrorism

India will also focus heavily on climate change in the 75th session of UNGA

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), spewed venom against India on Friday. Today is the occasion for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the General Assembly. There is no doubt that Prime Minister Modi will not do baseless and irrational things like the Pakistani PM, but he can definitely reveal the role of Pakistan in global terrorism. Official sources said India’s priorities for the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly included a demand for global action on terrorism.



PM Modi’s address at 6.30 pm

In view of the worldwide Kovid-19 pandemic caused by the corona virus, world leaders are addressing the UNGA session only through video message. Sources said that the pre-recorded PM Modi’s video statement will be broadcast around 9 am local time of New York and 6.30 pm Indian time. He will be the first speaker of the evening meeting.



India will attack Pakistan on terrorism!

If sources are to be believed, this time India will demand to make the sanctions imposed by the United Nations on terrorists and terrorist organizations or to make the restrictions on removal of sanctions more transparent. As part of the countries sending the largest military force in UN peacekeeping operations, India will seek its serious role in setting guidelines for the UN Peacekeeping Mission.

Modi will recognize India as World Pharmacy

Sources said that issues like sustainable development and climate change are among India’s other priorities. Modi will also highlight his role as India’s World Pharmacy (the world’s drug maker) while addressing UNGA. During this time, he will make the world known by his spirit of global cooperation, citing sending help to more than 150 countries in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic.

This time also these preferences in UNGA

Sources said that India will also reiterate its commitment to the idea of ​​global participation under the Sustainable Development Goals, including global impact issues such as climate change. India’s priorities include inclusive and responsive solutions to international peace and security, effective response against international terrorism, new thinking towards revised multilateral mechanisms, use of technology in the interest of all and streamlining the UN Peacekeeping Mission.