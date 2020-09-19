This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in two very high-level discussions during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said that this would be the most important thing in this session. He said, ‘This time the United Nations General Assembly will be historic in many ways. As far as India is concerned, it will be a big deal for PM Modi to participate in two high-level discussions which will start on Monday, 21 September.In an interview to news agency ANI, Tirumurthy said that PM Modi will take part in the first general discussion. He will issue a national statement representing India here. He will then attend a high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the UN. He said, “His speech will be the highlight of our participation in the UNGA.”

Biodiversity will be discussed for the first time in UN

He informed that a biodiversity summit will be organized on 30 September. He said, ‘This will be the first conference on biodiversity in the UN. Our environment minister Prakash Javadekar will participate in this conference. Tirumurthy said that India is among the top 10 countries with the largest biodiversity in the world. India has played a leading role in the field of biodiversity.

Smriti Irani will participate in the discussion on the topic of women empowerment

She said that on October 1, the 25th anniversary of the Global Conference on Women will be organized in which Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will represent India. She will make the world aware of India’s seriousness towards women’s empowerment and gender sensitivity. Later Foreign Minister S.K. Jaishankar will participate in some ministerial meetings outside the UNGA.



Foreign Secretary will also participate

Thirumurthy said, “On October 2, the UN will celebrate the International Day of the Complete Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. On this occasion, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will inform the world about India’s thinking. He said that the theme of the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly is – The Future We Want, The UN We Need. Under this theme, the emphasis will be on ‘strengthening our shared commitment to pluralism and countering Kovid-19 by multilateral actions’.



Corona effect on UNGA session

He said that the meeting of UNGA will be completely different this time as the world is still battling the corona virus outbreak. “Hopefully, member countries will consider Kovid-19 as an opportunity for reforms and changes to create a future of desire,” he said. Tirumurthy said that most leaders would not come to New York to attend the UNGA session in view of travel restrictions due to Kovid-19.

He said, ‘The leaders of the world will record their speeches in advance, which will be released on time. By the way, the hall of the general assembly will not be empty. One delegate from each delegation will be allowed to come here. They will be able to release recorded videos of their heads of state. ‘