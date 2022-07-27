There are now a hundred examples of companies that make an old Porsche 911 like new again, but you can no longer go to Singer. You can no longer order the Singer Classic, where it all started. Boss Rob Dickinson confirms to TopGear that the conversion of 911 964s to Classics has stopped.

“We’ve actually stopped taking orders for the Classic,” he says. ‘We’ve narrowed it down to about 450 [auto’s]. We have many Turbos to build! I’d like to say there’s a master plan…there’s not really a master plan. There was no master plan twelve years ago when we started, we come up with it gradually.’

The Singer Turbo Study | Photo: © Singer Vehicle Design

“We kind of took a break with the Classic,” he adds. And that’s not because the 911 of the 964 generation has run out. “There are tens of thousands of 964s! And there are plenty of run-down ones that we don’t have to feel bad about rebuilding them.’

Not building too many Singers is better for the value

Dickinson points out that limiting production would safeguard the value of the existing cars. “We’re just trying to be respectful to the people who buy the cars. We obviously want to keep the value of the cars when they change hands afterwards, which I think has more to do with the perception of Singer as a “brand” than the quality of the cars.’

“We pay attention to that, and we have to grow up a little bit. We still have these rock ‘n roll-culture that I desperately try to hold on to!’ said Dickinson. Also don’t forget that he was once a singer and guitarist.

“It’s a balance,” he says. “I don’t know if 450 is the right number. We just moved into this mega new building in Torrance, California. Everything is under one roof for the first time and we get the feeling that we need to develop a good process for building the cars, and then we’ll see.’

The naturally aspirated engine is fully developed

The development of the air-cooled six-cylinder boxer engine naturally also came to an end. “I think we’ve made it as far as we can. Our attempt with the Design and Lightweighting Study (DLS) was to build the most extravagant motorcycle anyone has ever seen. I don’t know if we succeeded or not!’

“It’s time to start using turbos – they are synonymous with Porsche in so many ways,” says Dickinson. With the new Turbo they want to make a car that is more luxurious than the DLS and the Classic and also more refined than the previous models. The car also gets more grip and things like bigger brakes.

Indeed, the focus of the Turbo Study was to solve some of the “problems” Dickinson always had with the original car. ‘Especially with regard to the stance‘ he tells TopGear. “Wheel arches that promise something the wheels can’t deliver,” that was a phrase that kept buzzing through my head.’

What about the turbo lag? “Turbo lag has always been a topic of conversation with 930 Turbos,” says Dickinson. ‘This engine [in de Turbo Study] has no delay at all. Nothing. We could build in a little delay – count three seconds and then it comes. Maybe we’ll still do that, just for a little fun.’

Dickinson notes that the engine in Singer’s Turbo Study is “an absolute damn monster” with “shocking” torque levels. “We’ll have to tone it down a bit.” The fine-tuning process will take place in the coming months.