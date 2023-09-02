Drama in the municipality of Polesella, Valeria Spinu died at the age of 19 in front of the eyes of her 3-year-old daughter

A very serious episode occurred on the evening of 31 August in the small town of Polesella. Valeria Spinu a 19-year-old girl had a serious accident while riding her bike and died in front of her 3-year-old daughter.

The family of origin Moldovan she was in Italy visiting some relatives, her husband was with her. The man was most likely in the house and the woman was exit with the little daughter.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the evening of Thursday 31 August. Precisely along the state road 16, of Polesellalocated in the province of Rovigo.

From what emerged the woman was on a bike and hers was with her girl. However, the unthinkable happened at an intersection.

A man of Russian descent, who was aboard his motorcyclehas overwhelmed and invested the woman. The two vehicles collided very violently and passersby, in understanding the severity of the situation, they asked for the prompt intervention of the doctors.

The police also arrived at the scene together with the doctors. The latter to do all reliefs appropriate, they had to close the road to traffic for several hours.

The death of Valeria Spinu after the serious accident

The doctors who intervened, tried to revive the girl for a long time, but they soon realized that there was nothing more they could do now. Valeria has lost his life instantlyin the impact and they could not help but note the death.

The 3 year old daughter unfortunately has assisted to the whole scene. She did not sustain serious trauma, but she is still hospitalized, because in shock.

Even the man driving the motorcycle is hospitalized to the hospital in Padua, as he suffered bruises in the accident. Now it will be only the further ones investigations to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident and any liability.