Very rarely can a car surprise you with its affordability; We made a nice list of them last week. But there are also cars that are starting to age, that you feel you should be able to buy now, but which still remain just too expensive. Even if they are not BMW M3s or other icons.

We’re not saying these cars aren’t worth the money. It’s more that they are cars that we had hoped would be today’s ultimate bargains. In some cases they are also very cute daily drivers or good starter cars – but for the money you might be able to get something faster, newer or even better. Maybe you can try to offer half.

Abarth Punto Evo

The Punto has been in production for about three million years. The name ‘Grande Punto’ was a kind of stick-on mustache with which he tried in vain to convince everyone that he was ‘really not the Punto you already knew’. But the real Punto with a mustache, you want it. You can recognize the Abarth Punto Evo by its black facial hair and stripes on the side.

For 5,000 euros you have a Fiat Punto Abarth, but it looks just a little less mischievous than the Evo. The newer Abarth Punto (which is no longer a Fiat) will quickly cost you 10,000 euros, and then you have 200,000 kilometers on the clock. Plus, you’re really only getting 165 horsepower and a car that’s about ten years old. For a lot less you can drive a Golf GTI with 200 hp from the same period. Just too expensive, this one.

Alfa Romeo 159 TBi

This is a funny one. If you are looking for a diesel, you already have a 159 for 2,000 euros. But you want the 159 (and preferably the Sportwagon) with the 1.75-liter turbo engine. This version has 200 hp, but a specialist can easily get a little more out of it. For a nice copy with less than 200,000 kilometers, prices suddenly shoot up to 8,000 euros. Versions with nice options are about 10,000 euros. Presumably because entrepreneurs like to drive it with the youngtimer scheme.

Seat Exeo 2.0 TSI

We hoped this would be the GTI for those on a modest budget. The car has the same 2.0-liter turbo engine with 200 hp as the smooth Golf, but in a converted Audi coach. The copies that are for sale must still fetch 10,000 euros, and that for a car that is fifteen years old. For that money you better buy a real GTI, but maybe not the one below.

Volkswagen Up GTI

You have to wade through the ‘GTI-equipped’ ads to get to the real GTI’s. In the Netherlands you will spend at least 14,000 euros for the fastest Up. And then you get a car of the size Aygo with 116 hp. The reason? A not too wide range, the car is still quite young and new they were outrageously expensive. It is also a great thing to see and to drive. Which also plays a role: they don’t make them like that anymore – literally.

Lotus Eliza

Okay, with this car we understand why they are still worth money. The range is not huge and who wouldn’t want a Lotus? But still: a copy of the S2 generation with right-hand drive still costs at least 22,000 euros. A right-hand drive S1 even costs 26,000 euros. You will hardly find an Elise with the left-hand drive under 30,000 euros. Serious cracks for not much else car.