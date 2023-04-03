‘Ah, one more then’, you must have heard somewhere in a pub last weekend. This is also how various car brands think about releasing a last model with a petrol engine. And we all know it never stops at one. But in Wolfsburg apparently it is. Volkswagen boss Thomas Schäfer says the days of the Golf with combustion engine are numbered.

The current Golf will receive a ‘thorough facelift’ next year, but then it will be over with the combustion engine in the Volkswagen Golf. You can assume that the Golf R and Golf GTI of the eighth generation will also receive an update. These will therefore be the last R and GTI with a combustion engine.

After that facelift, the eighth generation Golf is ready “until the end of the decade,” Schäfer says Automobilweek. Schäfer also does not yet know what will happen next: “If the world develops completely differently than expected for 2026 or 2027, we could build a completely new car, but I don’t think [dat dat gebeurt]. So far that is not the expectation.’

When will the first Volkswagen Golf without a combustion engine arrive?

Schäfer expects the next Golf to be introduced on the new SSP platform in 2028. The Golf must have a ‘flatter roof’ than the Volkswagen ID.3. It is not known whether the Golf will replace the ID.3 by then. The electric Golf, together with nine other electric models, must ensure that 50 percent of the new Volkswagens are fully electric in 2030.

In Europe, sales must even consist of 80 percent electric cars. In addition to the Golf, Schäfer also wants to keep other ‘iconic’ names, such as Golf, Tiguan, but also GTI. “It would be insane to let it die and fall away,” Schäfer said about this earlier.