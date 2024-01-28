The famous presenter Amanda Hanson did not make it, she died at the age of 38, following some complications related to a medical emergency

A serious loss has struck the world of journalism in the United States. The famous TV news presenter Amanda Hanson, lost his life at the age of 38, due to a complication linked to a medical emergency. The doctors could do nothing to save her.

Many people on social media are posting messages of affection and condolences for her in these hours, given her serious and sudden death loss. The woman was married for a very short time.

Amanda Hanson had 38 years old and in 2021 she joined the team, as digital innovation leader, in the group Action News 5, of Memphis. She was much loved by all her colleagues.

However, before joining this group, he had achieved a in 2020 master's degree of strategic communication. Furthermore, she also worked as a program host K8 and KAIT, in Arkansas.

Precisely for these works, she managed to earn the nickname of Dancing Hanson, for the dances he performed every Friday morning. It was really a lot known.

The sudden death of Amanda Hanson

Unfortunately, however, the young presenter has had it in recent days a medical emergency. The doctors immediately tried to do everything possible, but in the last few days they realized that his condition was really very serious.

Finally, after several days of agony, Amanda Hanson has lost his life. They had no choice but to declare his death. This loss is so heartbreaking, ha upset thousands of people.

Her colleagues described her as a person good and kind. Many on social media are writing several messages of condolence for her, but also for the man she had married recently. From what he writes Daily Mailthe broadcaster where he worked, to announce this passing, wrote: