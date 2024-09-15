Eleonora Giorgi’s battle against pancreatic cancer continues. The metastases have grown, the disease is very aggressive but the actress does not give up

Guest in the living room of Verissimo, a program hosted by Silvia Toffanin, Eleonora Giorgi He told us about his ongoing battle against the disease that has plagued him for over a year now, pancreatic cancer.

Eleonora Giorgi

The last few months have been very difficult, Giorgi explained, due to some complications arisen and that require new tests. Nevertheless, the famous actress will do everything to be as positive as possible.

Eleonora Giorgi’s participation in Verissimo

Actress Eleonora Giorgi, after months of hard battle, has granted herself a small respite by participating as a guest on the television program Very truehosted by Silvia Toffanin.

She began by expressing all her joy at having had the opportunity, after such a long time, to put on makeup and get ready for a special occasion:

“How wonderful to be here again, dressed and well-prepared. I’m going through a difficult time and I haven’t worn makeup since July 12, the day of Paolo and Clizia Incorvaia’s wedding. Even this small and simple gesture is beautiful, it gave me joy.”

The actress also wanted to take this television opportunity to instill courage in all those women who, just like her, are suffering in their tough fight against cancer: “We shouldn’t be ashamed to be seen without hair, we should wear makeup and prepare well anyway”.

fight against cancer

The disease is very aggressive

Welcomed into the Verissimo living room, Eleonora Giorgi confessed the moment of great difficulty that she has experienced in these last months:

“The metastases have grown, I will do important tests tomorrow and the day after. With this battle, we started well but some ‘little surprises’ arrived. The doctors and I spent three months knocking them down, but it all worked partially because the pacreas tumor is very aggressive. My doctors and I are fighting with all our strength, they will also send some slides to America because it seems there is some innovative research underway… I hope everything goes well but if it doesn’t, I say goodbye to you and to all my audience because you never know in life”.

Eleonora with her grandson

He then added:

“Life is like this and I want to dedicate a thought to my children who I love more than anything and to their families. We have to think that everything will be fine, that I will do radiotherapy and chemo and that they will go well, but I am a fatalist and I let life surprise me. I am going to tell you something crazy: this has been my best year because I have received so much attention and affection from people. In the end I am lucky but I want to be hopeful, everything will be fine! I would really be sad to leave too soon because I would still like to be a mother and my grandson would not remember me”.

The relationship with ex-husband Massimo Ciavarro

Eleonora Giorgi, after having said that she slept with her son Paul the night before her wedding and having a lot of fun even allowing herself a “cigarette“, she concluded her interview by talking about the current relationship that binds her to her ex-husband Maximum Ciavarro:

“Massimo, he is no longer in the entertainment world, then, he was a bear for many years and everyone asked me if we had argued and I said no. Massimo is here in my life today, he has always been close to me during this period, he was there during the operation, he slept with me and I told him that if God ever decided to take me away too soon, he must be there for Paolo and always reassure him”.