He was traveling in the Foggia area, near San Giovanni Rotondo and San Marco.

Giovanni Pirro was only 23 years old. Has lost his life on his motorbike in the Foggia area. He was traveling on state road 272 between San Giovanni Rotondo and San Marco in Lamis. Unfortunately the rescuers were unable to do anything to save the young life of this boy who had two great passions: motorbikes and his work as a cake designer, which he carried out with extreme passion.

TO San Marco in Lamis, in the province of Foggia, everyone is shocked by the death of the young pastry chef who was only 23 years old. Last September 17, the boy was involved in an accident on State Road 272, which leads from San Giovanni Rotondo to Monte Sant’Angelo.

The boy was riding his motorbike when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle. THE Carabinieri of the Monte Sant’Angelo station they immediately reached the site of the accident, together with the 118 rescuers, to carry out all the necessary investigations. An air ambulance from Foggia was also on site.

The health workers, who arrived with an ambulance from 118, they tried to resuscitate the young boy, in an attempt to save his life. Unfortunately, however, they couldn’t do anything for him, he was already dead.

The boy was the third child and was part of Noir, the family brand of his parents Michele Pirro and Rachele Coco, owners of the bar-pastry shop in San Marco in Lamis. The place is very popular, just as the family is well known in the area.

The messages of condolence for the passing of Giovanni Pirro: the words of the mayor of his city

Today is another day of sadness for the city of San Marco in Lamis. A broken young life, a polite and kind young man, extremely professional in his activity as a cake designer, who contributed to making his family business an excellence. All our thoughts go to his family, to whom we express my personal condolences, those of the Administration and all the citizens. Have a good trip, Giovanni, keep flying up there…

These are the words of the mayor Michele Merla, following the disappearance of the young man. The funeral took place on the afternoon of Monday 18 September in the new Church of San Giuseppe.