It’s sometimes quite funny to look back at our naivety in days gone by – like a few decades ago, when sedans were still a thing. It was big news when Ford showed up at the IAA in Frankfurt in 2005 with a preview of the sexy new Mondeo for 2007. The Mondeo, like the Vectra/Insignia, was a car that was always seen as a fairly boring model whose next version promised to become a lot cooler, more stylish and even (yes) ‘more relevant’.

And that was a promise they could easily fulfill in the perfectly lit conditions of a car show stand, but which disappeared like snow in the sun every time the final car made contact with the brutal reality, with its plastic hubcaps in the cheap lease version. But that was all yet to come at this point.

Why was everyone so looking forward to the Ford Iosis?

The 2005 Frankfurt show was full of unbridled optimism. The four-door, four-seat Ford Iosis featured aggressive hips, sinuous lines and a new design language called ‘Kinetic Design’. This style was primarily intended to give the impression that Fords were constantly in motion, because the fact that they could actually move was no longer enough; they had to have something extra.

The Ford Iosis was certainly an exciting development for the company, following the geometric period of ‘New Edge’ design that began with the 1998 Focus, and the dull straight lines of the second-generation Mondeo that launched in 2000 put. In the best traditions of concept cars, the Ford Iosis was of course packed with all sorts of cool things, none of which was intended to remain in the production version.

The Ford ‘Bondeo’

A steering wheel that was made entirely of aluminum, for example, or butterfly doors, or a start button that was located under a cover on the gear lever – perhaps a nod to the appearance of the Bondeo in Casino Royale, starring Daniel Craig as the brand new 007, the following year. That caused a lot of commotion, but even that generation of Bond has now been written off in view of a new version that should become cooler, more stylish and more relevant.

Not a word was said about the engine in the Ford Iosis – nothing can evaporate glamor faster than mentioning ‘2.2-litre diesel’ in the same sentence. And just like that humble engine, who could have imagined in 2005 that the Mondeo only had two generations to go before it would end up on the shelf with an ‘irrelevant’ sticker on it?

The good family car has been scrapped, falling victim to the relentless advance of SUV models. But who knows where we will be in a decade or two? Perhaps then we’ll wistfully accept the fact that we’ve ditched crossovers and workhorses that we were ultimately quite proud of in favor of semi-autonomous sharing boxes on wheels, the kind of mobility solutions where hope goes to die. What a happy thought.