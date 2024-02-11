This hurts a little bit. Ever since the introduction of the MX-30, Mazda's likeable but not very far-driving electric car, we have been told that a special second variant is on the way. Now it's finally here, years later. But we fear it wasn't worth the wait.

The concept of a range extender (here we immediately throw a ball for the neat Dutch 'range extender') is a bit older – you know it from the original Opel Ampera and the BMW i3. The first one died a silent death and BMW quickly dropped the option on the i3. Still, Mazda thought it would be a good way to offer the MX-30, which deliberately has a small battery pack to limit weight and energy waste, a greater range.

See here the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV, which will soon be available in dealers. The 'R' in his name stands for 'rotary', or rotation. In other words, yes, a Wankel engine. Especially for this application, Mazda dusted off their old favorite engine concept and developed a small, compact package with a single rotor that would fit with the rest of the technology under the front hatch of the MX-30.

The range of the Mazda MX-30 R-EV

With a battery half as large as the fully electric version and a 50-liter tank, the R-EV can drive 85 kilometers electrically, or 680 kilometers in total. A lot of effort was put into the 830-cc engine: high compression, friction reduction, a special coating against oil consumption. The thinking was that a Wankel engine has a smooth, vibration-free run; ideal for not disturbing the peace in an electric car.

Not only is the MX-30 R-EV not vibration-free, it is also loud. Three driving modes allow you to choose how the fuel engine behaves – staying off until the battery is empty, maintaining the charge around 45 percent or boosting it to a set percentage – and in all cases it is unpleasant when it starts. The hum does not sound nice or interesting and buzzes like a jammer through the serene interior, as if someone is using a leaf blower outside. The speed varies with the power demand, but because the engine never drives the wheels directly, it makes no difference in performance.

The performance of the MX-30 is also disappointing

And those achievements are not your thing either. With a 170-horsepower electric motor that responds fluffy and gradual, the MX-30 is adequately fast at best; there is no tension whatsoever. Now you can still get used to the technology at low speeds: silent and comfortable cruising, the occasional brr and bzz, just call it character.

But at 120 km/h the car has to work hard to provide enough kWh, and then it gets really annoying. The steering wheel vibrates and with the engine at high revs it sounds like you are conquering the highway in an old cage with a four-speed gearbox. And a quick calculation shows: if 50 liters of petrol gives you 595 kilometers of extra range, it is also not very economical.

It is a great pity that the technology is not better

Like we said, this hurts a bit. We wish Mazda so much that their crazy and original ideas are rewarded with enthusiasm. And the MX-30, with its excellent interaction, its cool swing doors and its fresh interior of cork and felt, deserves more praise than it gets. But you have to really fall for it (and really want a greater range than the EV version can offer) to tolerate this powertrain. While it should have been the other way around: the wobbly block as a cool, engaging spearhead. Unfortunately.

Specifications of the Mazda MX-30 e-SkyActiv R-EV Makoto (2024)

Engine

1 electric motor (+ 1-rotor shaky)

170 hp (+ 75 hp)

260 Nm (+ 117 Nm)

17.8 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 9.1 s

top speed 140 km/h

Consumption (average)

17.5 kWh/100 km (+ 1.0 l/100 km) A label

21g/km CO2

Range

85 km electric (680 km total)

Loading time

50 min. at 11 kW

25 min. at 36 kW (20-80%)

Dimensions

4,395×1,795x

1,555 mm (lxwxh)

2,655 mm (wheelbase)

1,778 kg

50 l (petrol)

350 / 1,155 l (luggage)

Prices

€40,490 (NL)

€39,520 (B)