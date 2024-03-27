After hours of agony in hospital, the 50-year-old who set himself on fire in front of his ex-wife's house died: what emerged from the investigations

The story that took place yesterday in the small town of Golasecca, where a 50 years old he set himself on fire under his ex-wife's house and died a few hours after being admitted to hospital. The two were separating and this is why perhaps, out of desperation, he decided to take the extreme step.

The police are now working on the incident, also to understand the contours of this affair. From what emerged the two were dating separating, but the thing that shook the man's life the most was the death of his brother due to an accident. The two were really very close.

The events occurred around 6 of the morning of Tuesday 26 March. Precisely in front of the family's house, which is located in via Puccini, in the small town of Dry throat, which is located in the province of Varese. The man actually no longer lived in that area, but he had moved. However, at dawn he decided to go to his ex's house wife.

Once here, it is sprinkled with gas and in the end he set himself on fire inside his car. The woman and her 13-year-old daughter immediately dived in to try to save him when they saw him. This is why they also reported burns very serious, but would not appear to be life threatening. The father, however, suffered much more serious burns.

The 50-year-old's last post on social media and his death in hospital

Hoping to save his life, they rushed him to the hospital Niguarda of Milan, but it was only around 3pm that the death. The burns he suffered were too serious for him and left him no escape.

From what emerged from the investigations, the man suffered a serious loss when he lost his son several years ago Brother for a road accident, to which he was very attached. Furthermore, on social media only a few days ago he wrote in a comment that not long ago, he had undergone surgery for a bad pain in the colon.

However, the officers discovered during the investigations that he suffered from diabetes, but not others pathologies. His wife and daughter are currently in shock because they tried to save him, but their desperate attempts were of no avail.