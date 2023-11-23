Annabel Giles was a well-known Welsh radio and television presenter. In July her doctors diagnosed her with a brain tumor which, unfortunately, in just a few months took her away from the affection of her loved ones

I had 64 years old and for a few months she had been dealing with a brain tumor that the doctors had diagnosed. Despite all the care and treatments, Annabel Giles He did not make it. There Welsh radio and television presenter has gone out forever. In just a few months from that terrible diagnosis, she had to say goodbye to all her dearest loved ones, who today remember how she managed to keep her spirits high until her last breath.

Our incredible mother passed away on November 20th, while she was hospitalized at Martlets Hospital in Hove, England.

The presenter’s eldest daughter, Molly Lorenneborn from the relationship with Midge Ure, and her second child Teddy said a long farewell to their mother, remembering who she was and how she experienced the diagnosis of glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain tumor.

Over the next four months, she demonstrated remarkable resilience and strength, despite undergoing brain surgery and countless radiation treatments. In her last weeks of life she passionately dedicated herself to raising awareness of glioblastoma, embodying her commitment to others.

The farewell of the children to the Welsh television and radio presenter Annabel Giles

She was truly one of a kind, an “enigma” to those who had the privilege of sharing her life. True to his essence, he kept his spirits and spirits high until the end. Her humor and laughter will leave us inspired to live life to the fullest, just like she always has.

This is the children’s last farewell to their 64-year-old mother, shared on social media.