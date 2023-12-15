The EU has rules for the use of artificial intelligence. What is supposed to look strong on the outside is actually just a sign of weakness.

The artificial neural networks that are currently so popular in AI are based on our idea of ​​the brain. Image: Steven T. Caputo

DThe EU has agreed on how it wants to regulate artificial intelligence (AI). Lead Commissioner Breton proudly presents the “AI Act” as a progressive regulation and Brussels as particularly proactive and groundbreaking for the rest of the world in this regard. Unfortunately, the opposite is the case: the new regulations are a deeply defensive act. If there were Europe has numerous information technology companies that would be leaders in developing AI and monetizing it in mass applications. Competition would ensure quality, innovation and product safety – because customers demand all of this anyway and pay well for it if the performance is right .

But Europe is not leading. The standards, especially in AI commercialization, are set by the well-known Internet companies from America and China. Admittedly, it is more obvious and easier for them than for industrial companies to further improve their offerings using state-of-the-art learning algorithms. They have often been using AI in countless places for many years without having marketed it as aggressively as they do now. The spirit of the AI ​​Act is therefore one of defense and self-protection. The EU wants to protect citizens and companies – from unwanted dependency.