Before they go to the oliebollen (or smoutebollen?) in Belgium, the court first wanted to settle some matters. On Tuesday, a judge in Mechelen considered some serious speeding violations and, as expected, almost all excuses from speeding drivers were rejected. And there were some interesting excuses, it reports Newspaper.

For example, there was a motorcyclist who was flashed with 165 on the E19 near Mechelen in September of 2021. The fact that the speedometer did not work properly according to the driver did not matter to the judge and the two-wheeler was fined 320 euros. On the same highway, a man in an electric car was flashed at 176 km/h.

The man defended: “I took a test drive with an electric car and was shocked that I suddenly drove so fast.” It is not known exactly which car he drove, but it is certain that it was not a Nissan Leaf. The judge ruled that the man had to pay a fine of 480 euros and he was banned from driving for ten days.

The fact that it is very easy to drive too fast with an EV is therefore not a valid excuse in Belgium to avoid a fine. Everything that governments miss out on in terms of fuel excise duties, they can perhaps compensate nicely with speeding fines.