Tragedy on the roads of Aprilia, Teresa Raso victim of a serious road accident, died at 33: she was joining her parents

A very serious accident occurred in the municipality of Aprilia on Saturday 10 February. Unfortunately, a 33 year old girl had the worst of it. Teresa Raso she died instantly after ending up in a ditch with her car.

In addition to the medical workers, the police also arrived on site and had to close the road to traffic for several hours. Now they're working to figure out exactly dynamics and above all any responsibilities.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred on the day of Saturday 10 February. Teresa had left from the La Cogna district, which is located in the city of Aprilia. She was driving her Ford Fiesta and was reaching her parents' home.

When suddenly in via del Genio Civilefor reasons yet to be clarified by the police, the girl collided head-on with one Yaris, led by a 27 year old boy. The impact between the two vehicles was very violent, to the point that Teresa's car ended up in a collision moat which runs along the road.

The death of Teresa Raso after the accident

CREDIT: ALL IN 4K

Passers-by quickly realized what the situation was desperate. For this reason they asked for the prompt intervention of health workers. However, those who arrived on site were unable to do anything to save the 33-year-old's life. Hers. His death occurred practically instantly.

The other boy, however, is now hospitalized Saint Maria Goretti of Latina and his conditions are also very serious. In the meantime, the police are working on the incident to understand the exact details dynamics.

Teresa's sudden and heartbreaking passing has left great pain and despair in the hearts of her loved ones. In fact, many of her are remembering her with gods post on social media, also to show closeness to his familyaffected by the serious loss.