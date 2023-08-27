Yes, that sounds contradictory. But the performance is actually too good if we look at the specifications of the MG Cyberster.

In the 1960s, British roadsters could not be found worldwide. Everyone wanted such a cool sports car to enjoy on the weekend. Even though they came from the country where it rains a lot, Die Heimat was for roadsters. In the 1990s, Mazda began a similar revival with the MX-5, which was inspired by some British roadsters, including the MG B and Lotus Elan.

We secretly hope that the MG Cyberster heralds the next revival. That’s a small open sports car. Yes, electric. And now some will say: but that has no experience! That is partly correct.

Most electric cars today are huge, heavy and expensive crossovers and sedans with huge battery packs. But let’s be honest, big heavy crossovers and sedans with a petrol engine don’t really involve you in driving either. EVs are boring to drive because that’s also kind of inherent to the car type into which the electric motors are spooned.

Specifications MG Cyberster

The car was unveiled a while ago, but we now have more specs of the MG Cyberster for you. And those are extremely impressive and therefore strangely enough not good news. In fact, everything goes wrong. First, the engines. the MG Cyberster has not one, but two engines. Then you have four-wheel drive, which is nice on a crossover, but superfluous on a fun roadster.

The power is therefore much too high. The engines together deliver 544 hp and 725 Nm. This allows you to sprint to 100 km / h in 3.2 seconds. That is of course really very fast, but also really very unnecessary. Of course you need a large battery with such powers.

In this case, the MG Cyberster has a 77 kWh battery pack. With that you should be able to get about 580 km on a full charge. Mind you, that is the CLTC which is very similar to our old NEDC. We estimate that the WLTP will be just over 400 km. So that realistically means that you can get about 300 km.

Too many

Sorry, but no matter how great that car gets out of the starting blocks, it’s simply too much for a roadster that should be simple. Fortunately, a second version of the MG Cyberster is also on the way. Thank goodness it has no engine on the front axle and only premium rear-wheel drive. This has over 300 hp (more than enough) and a smaller (so lighter) battery. We think this is the nicer option. The interior is also really neat:

Then the dimensions of the Chinese British sports car. The MG Cyberster is 4.54 meters long, 1.91 meters wide, 1.33 meters high and has a wheelbase of 2.69 meters. Nothing is known about the prices yet, but this appears to be a relatively affordable British roadster. In China, the cheapest specification of the MG Cyberster should cost about 35 grand, but even if it will be 50 grand here in the Netherlands, it’s still a nice deal.

