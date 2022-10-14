Today is a day of mourning for the world of movies, but especially for fans of the saga of Harry Potter, especially with those who have taken a genuine affection for the character of Hagrid. And it is that the unfortunate death of robby ColtraneScottish actor who gave life to the magical semi-giant during all the movies.

The first television successes of Coltrane include Flash Gordon, Blackadder and Keep It in the Family . Her other comedy shows include series like A Kick Up the Eighties, The Comic Strip and Alfrescor when he became a mainstay on British television screens. However, the role that brought him to the spotlight was that of Rubeus Hagrid.

For his part, one of the most outstanding roles in Coltrane was to interpretl Dr. Edward “Fitz” Fitzgerald, an antisocial criminal psychologist with a knack for solving crimes, in the series Crackers dand Jimmy McGovern which ran for 25 episodes between 1993 and 2006.

For now, the reason behind his death has not been mentioned, so it will take a few more days to find out what happened, the only thing that is known is that his life ended at the age of 72.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter

editor’s note: Without a doubt, it is a painful moment for the history of the cinema, since it is an actor and comedian of the most outstanding. Personally, I place him quite a bit for being Hagrid’s good-natured guy. Rest in peace Mr Coltrane.