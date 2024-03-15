After a long day of agony Pierluigi Pescatori died: he was only 17 years old

He was called Pierluigi Pescatori and he was only 17 years old, unfortunately yesterday he lost his life after a few hours of agony in hospital. A van hit him while he was going to school and the doctors' attempts to save his life were of no avail.

The police are working on the incident, also to understand what happened. The news of his passing has upset the entire community and many are writing messages of condolence for him and his family.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred around 7am on Wednesday 13 March. Precisely along via San Galigano, in the city of Perugia. Like every morning, the boy left home to go to school. In fact he was following the route to go to the institute, when suddenly the unthinkable happened.

From what emerged the 17 year old was crossing the road, it is not clear whether he was alone or in the company of other people. However, it is just as he stood in the middle of the road, perhaps for a distractionhe has a van swept up suddenly. Passers-by quickly realized that the situation was desperate and asked for the prompt intervention of health workers.

The conditions of Pierluigi Pescatori after the accident and his heartbreaking death

CREDIT: UMBRIA 24

Doctors soon rushed to the scene and tried for a long time revive him. After stabilizing him, they rushed him to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital, but it was precisely here that on the day of Thursday 14 Marchthe unthinkable happened.

On Thursday around 6pm, the hospital itself published the sad news. Unfortunately Pierluigi didn't make it. The doctors could do nothing to save him and had no choice but to confirm his condition death.

The officers who responded to the scene are now working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident. From what emerged, there was a driver driving the van 49 year old Ecuadorian man, resident for years in the province of Perugia. Now they will only be the investigations to give concrete answers about what happened.