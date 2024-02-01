Tragedy in a house in Roncade, Ombretta Castellani died after the woodpile collapsed on her

A very serious episode occurred yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 31 January. A 50 year old woman, called Ombretta Castellaniunfortunately she lost her life after a pile of wood, which she was supposed to use to light the stove, collapsed on top of her.

The attempts of the health workers who intervened on site were of no avail. They had no choice but to witness how heartbreaking it was death. He practically lost his life instantly.

According to information released by some local media, the sad episode occurred around 16, Wednesday 31 January. Precisely in his home which is located via Erbe, in the municipality of Roncadewhich is located in the province of Treviso.

The woman was alone in the house in those minutes, there was no one from her family family. He was probably doing all the activities that he did almost every day, like keep the fire burning.

Around 4pm, she went outside in hers woodshed. Maybe she tried to get a few pieces of wood, but that whole pile is there for herrolled on. The neighbors, hearing the loud noise, immediately went to check.

However, they soon realized that the situation of the 50-year-old was very serious. For this reason they asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers, with the hope of being able to do so save life.

The death of Ombretta Castellani after the wood fell

Doctors soon attended the home of Via Erbe. But they too realized that Ombretta's conditions were desperate. In fact, after freeing her from that wood, which had fallen on her, they tried to revive her.

They tried for a long time with the resuscitation maneuvers. However, they ultimately had no choice but to surrender. Unfortunately the woman is died instantly and there was nothing that could be done to save her life.

They are also on the incident investigating law enforcement. Ombretta was alone in the house in those minutes and everything that happened suggests that she remained victim of a serious domestic accident. There will be further updates on this matter.