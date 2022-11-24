An extra doezoe a year for a few lines of code language, that’s well earned. In the US, Mercedes customers can use software to increase the power of their EQE or EQS for an amount of USD 1,200 per year. We expected that this subscription would also come to the Netherlands soon, but apparently European legislation does not allow it at the moment.

A spokesman for Mercedes Nederland reports to TopGear that the American colleagues do indeed offer more power via a subscription. In Europe, Mercedes will not offer subscriptions to add extra horsepower to electric models for the time being. The spokesman says it depends on ‘legal matters’.

Assets as a subscription are not yet allowed here, but they are in the US

In the US there are no legal objections to the subscriptions, but in Europe the legal department has yet to get to work. In terms of content, Mercedes cannot say much about it yet, except that the fact that it concerns engine power causes some legal obstacles. Something BMW has no problems with with the seat heating subscription.

The special thing is that Polestar already has an update that makes the electric 2 Long Range Dual Motor faster. Perhaps the difference is that this is not a subscription, but a one-time update. Anyway, for now Mercedes EQ drivers have to make do with the power the car left the factory with.