The Chief Minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), Augusto Heleno, told supporters on Sunday (6.Nov.2022) that, “unfortunately”, President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is not sick.

“This business of Lula being sick, unfortunately, he is not.”, said Augusto Heleno in response to supporters leaving the Palácio do Planalto. Bolsonaristas commented that there are rumors that the former president is sick.

“Let’s hope we have a better future. In the cachaceiro’s hand, it won’t”, added the general.

SQUID HEALTH

Aged 77, Lula was diagnosed with laryngeal cancer in 2011, shortly after leaving the Planalto Palace. At the time, he underwent treatment with chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the Sírio Libanês hospital in São Paulo. In March 2012, doctors found that the tumor had disappeared.

Since then, the only health problems that have come to light were infections with covid-19, in December 2020 and June 2022, and hoarseness during the election campaign.

