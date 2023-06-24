On June 2nd, Mirko had received a surprise in the hospital from his favorite super heroes: unfortunately the little one didn’t make it

Unfortunately, news has arrived that no one ever wanted to receive. And it is that of the child’s death Mirko. The 7-year-old boy had been battling lung cancer for some time, which finally defeated him and took him away forever. In early June, dozens of people dressed as superheroes had surprised him at the Regina Margherita in Turin where he was hospitalized.

Life sometimes presents people with challenges that are impossible for anyone to face. And this time fate took it out on a child of only 7 years oldlittle Mirko, who unfortunately didn’t make it and passed away yesterday.

This was confirmed by a heartbreaking statement from the Dr. Franca Fagiolidirector of the Oncology Department of the Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital in Turin.

The doctor underlined the immense sorrow for the tragic event and how she and her team feel tried to accompany the best the little one and his family in this painful journey.

Finally, he concluded by noting the hope that the research can help them treat more and more children and adolescents.

The surprise that little Mirko had received

Little Mirko had come to the news at the beginning of the month, last June 2, when dozens of strangers they had answered the call of the child’s mother and had presented themselves at the hospital disguised as her favorite superheroes.

Batman, Superman, Captain America, Hulk and Super Mario had it dropped from the ledge right in front of the room where the child was hospitalized.

Many others, ordinary citizensthey instead positioned themselves in the square in front of the hospital and waited for him to look out to hug him warmly and cheer for him.

The surprise involved not only Mirko, but all the other kids too admitted to the Regina Margherita, who lived a day of joy in the midst of the pain they experience every day.

READ ALSO: Damiano Job, a young father dies from an insect bite. He was working in the vineyards of the Udine countryside when an insect stung him. Seized by anaphylactic shock, he was transported to the hospital, where, however, he died shortly after his arrival.