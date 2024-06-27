A period of great fragility and at times profound weakness that the actress Eleonora Giorgi is going through in her fight against the disease that struck her

The famous and much loved Italian actress Eleonora Giorgi is currently experiencing what could most likely be described as one of the most difficult periods of his life.

Eleonora Giorgi and her fight against cancer

Last November, in fact, the actress confided to her audience that she had received the unfortunate diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

Present as a guest on the program “Summer Live”hosted by Nunzia de Girolamo, Eleonora Giorgi, 70 years old, opened her heart, confiding details relating to the delicate phase she is currently going through in her fight against the disease. Giorgi has in fact explained that she is about to be subjected to a new chemotherapy cycle stronger than the previous one and which could, this time, cause hair loss.

The woman admitted during the broadcast that she was experiencing a period of great emotional fragilityin which moments of profound weakness are certainly not lacking. Above all, at the idea of ​​no longer being able to see one’s loved ones.

The courageous words of Eleonora Giorgi

“Now that I am very ill I need kindness. If one has to leave the scene he must do it with goodness. I have a new hair look. Do you see my hair less thick? After six months of chemo, they didn’t fall out, now I’ve changed chemo and now it seems they might fall out. So I went blonde and said ‘if my hair is going to fall out, let it fall out blonde.”.

And again:

“I am in the hands of science, because every day there are breakthroughs. Talking about it certainly helps. Also because there is an unacceptable amount of young people in my situation, in the end I am old. If I didn’t have my grandson and children I would say ‘patience’.”

When asked by the host if she had reacted strongly to the cancer diagnosis, Eleonora Giorgi responded as follows:

“Did I react forcefully? Let’s say I challenge evil, like with hair. Do they fall? They fall blonde! But he is terrible, pancreatic cancer is this. He is in your blood when they operate on you, he begins to travel, he goes to sow. So we had to change chemo, another very robust one. This is because we must prevent him from taking root elsewhere. But laughing is important. How am I eight months after diagnosis? I’m a bit fragile, I confess, I have moments of weakness. I cry tears of blood when I think I might leave and I think of my children and grandson. We all have an expiration date.”.