He lived an agony of 7 long days Irene Lacebut in the end she didn’t make it and lost her life while she was hospitalized. The doctors’ attempts to help her were in vain and in the end, she left an unfillable void in the hearts of those who loved her.

The news obviously brought great pain and despair to the hearts of those who knew her, but especially to her family. Until that day the girl seemed to be well and had never had serious health problems, which could lead one to think of his disappearance.

According to initial information released by some local media, Irene had recently graduated in Educational SciencesHe lived with his family in Novara and had recently started his career in civil service for the municipality, especially in the offices of the education department. He seemed to be happy with his new path.

However, just seven days ago, the unthinkable happened. While he was at work, just like every day, he started to feel bad. Yes is collapsed on the ground and his colleagues, quickly intervened to try to help her, alerted the paramedics who arrived on the scene within a few minutes.

The heartbreaking death of Irene Pizzo, she was only 25 years old

The doctors, after stabilizing her on the spot, rushed her to hospital. Here they tried to do their best for seven long days. The girl was in coma and all her loved ones prayed for a long time to be able to help her.

However, on Tuesday 2nd July it arrived the epilogue heartbreaking. Unfortunately, that sudden illness left her no escape.

The news obviously brought great pain and dismay to those who knew her. No one would have ever imagined living a loss of the kind. Many people in these hours are writing messages of affection and condolence for her. Today, Thursday 4 July, her funeral is also scheduled funeral.