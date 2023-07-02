Amadeus responds to Morgan and Sgarbi? The cryptic post on social media

Amadeus ignites social media with a cryptic post that many have interpreted as a response to Morgan and Vittorio Sgarbi, who, during the opening night of the Summer at the Maxxi in Rome, were at the center of the controversy over the sexist jokes and profanity uttered by the undersecretary to Culture, harshly criticized the conductor’s work in Sanremo, asserting that he doesn’t understand music and exclaiming: “Why don’t they evict him?”.

In the early afternoon of today, Sunday July 2, on profile Instagram of the presenter appeared a photo with the inscription: “Silently even an idiot can seem like an intelligent person. Unfortunately, idiots always want to talk.”

To the words, Amadeus added in the caption: “Many times I have found that this is exactly the case”.

The presenter of the Sanremo Festival did not specify who the sentence was addressed to or add further details, while the followers are all quite certain that it is a response to Morgan and Vittorio Sgarbi.

Will it really be like this? All that remains is to wait for the next few days and see if the presenter decides to clarify the nature of his post or not.