Der Spiegel: Putin did not lie when he said that the Northern Military District for Russia is going according to plan

Russian President Vladimir Putin was right when he said that Russia has become stronger since the start of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. Ann Dorit Boy, a columnist for the German magazine Der Spiegel, came to these conclusions.

As the author of the material pointed out, the Russian leader said last year that the North Military District was going according to plan, but at that time his words were considered propaganda. The columnist admitted that everything is fine in Russia now, Putin is confident in himself and notes that his country has only become stronger since the start of the special operation. “Unfortunately, he’s right,” Boy stated.

Putin, according to the current intermediate position, emerges victorious on the battlefield Ann Dorit Boycolumnist for Der Spiegel

In addition, the journalist added that, contrary to the expectations of Western countries, the Russian economy “did not collapse” after the introduction of sanctions, but, on the contrary, tends to grow – unemployment is at a low level, and the construction industry is setting records. She noted that Putin is pleased that the country has regained “the sovereignty of a global power.”

The US and Britain doubted Ukraine’s victory

According to journalists from the American newspaper The Washington Post (WP), years of ongoing conflict with Russia and destruction are a more likely scenario for Ukraine than victory. The authors believe that the world community has turned its attention to the Middle East, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are in a state of uncertainty. In addition, it is said that the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive sobered up Western countries.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

At the same time, the British weekly The Economist admitted that Russia could win the conflict with Ukraine due to the indecisiveness of Kyiv’s Western allies. Observers believe that the West, particularly European countries, is hampered by a “lack of strategic vision.” Journalists also pointed out that the conflict may continue for a long time, but in 2024 Russia will be in a better position to continue it.

Putin spoke about the absence of alternatives to launching a special operation

According to the head of state, the decision to start SVO was made because there were no other methods. He explained that at some point it became clear that civilized ways of ensuring Russia’s security were unrealistic. As Putin noted, the conflict in Ukraine had been escalating since 2014, and then they abandoned the plan for a peaceful settlement based on the documents signed in Minsk.

The President, among other things, announced the complete failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive in the Northern Military District zone. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also noted that the Ukrainian army is being defeated on the battlefield, despite the supply of weapons to Kyiv from NATO countries. Attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through Russian defenses and attack lead to large losses, the head of the Ministry of Defense added.