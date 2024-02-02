Due to a bad illness that left her no escape, Emanuela Aloisi died: she had participated in Men & Women

A serious and heartbreaking loss has struck the municipality of Giulianova. Unfortunately Emanuela Aloisi she passed away forever at the age of 51, after having fought for a long time against a bad illness, which in the end left her with no escape. She had also participated in the Men & Women program.

In these hours there are so many people who have it knownwho have chosen to remember her with a post on social media, also to show affection and closeness to his loved ones.

Emanuela was 51 years old and had worked at the for a long time Cup of the local ASL. Precisely for this reason, she was really well known throughout the area.

Some time ago, it started to show some strange symptoms. She immediately underwent all the necessary treatments, but the doctors soon realized that her conditions were really very serious.

With the hope of being able to save lifethey first subjected her to a intervention very delicate and then to exhausting treatments. Those who knew her said of her:

She knew she had a disease that was difficult to cure, it's true, but she was convinced that she would make it, so she tried to live as she knew how to do, giving everyone a smile, and socializing with everyone and an entire city, but also with Terano, many knew her.

The death of Emanuela Aloisi and her participation in Men & Women

In recent times, they had arranged hospitalization for the woman to the hospice of Teramo. But it is right here that on Wednesday 31 January, he lost his life.

The funeral was celebrated today, Friday 2 February. Emanuela left an unfillable void in the hearts of her twin brother Giampaolo and the other Gianluca. She also left i parents Renato and Margherita.

The woman had also participated for a short period in Maria De Filippi's program, Men women, probably with the hope of finding the man of her life. The newspaper The messenger he said of her, who immediately showed herself as the absolute protagonist.