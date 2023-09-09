With a long post on social media, Francesca Michielin announces that she still has to stay away from the stage for a while: the singer’s words

Contrary to what she herself expected and what her fans hoped, the health problems of Francesca Michielin Unfortunately they are far from back. With a new post on social media, the singer and X Factor presenter announced that she also had to cancel the last dates of her tour.

Catania. Ambassadors Theater “Bonsoir! Michielin10 at the theater” Francesca Michielin in concert

It’s not a great time for someone who, in the last 12 years, since she won The X Factor in 2011, has undoubtedly become one of the most successful singers in Italy. This is Francesca Michielin.

A few weeks ago, to be precise at the beginning of August, the singer-songwriter from Bassano Del Grappa, born in 1995, published a post on her social profiles explaining, without going into too much detail, that due to some Health problems should have reluctantly cancel two of his tour dates. Those of 13 August in Castellaneta Marina and 29 August in San Vito al Tagliamento.

The artist had explained that he had to undergo surgery and reassured everyone that she would be better soon and she would return to the stage to sing with the fans.

How is Francesca Michielin today

What Francesca Michielin and all her supporters hoped for, that is, to feel better and return to making music and singing live, unfortunately it was not possible and it won’t be for a while yet.

With a new post on social media, the singer and X Factor presenter reluctantly announced that she had to also cancel the last tour dates that were scheduled. Here are his touching words:

In the last year I have understood that we cannot always have control over everything, on the contrary: I have understood, or rather, I have accepted that life often asks us to let go, even when the questions are more than the answers, but even more so, I understood that we must give dignity and embrace our bodies even and above all in moments of “imperfection”, of profound insecurity and vulnerability.

Unfortunately in these twelve months, despite several attempts, the problem has not resolved, on the contrary. I had to have a fairly invasive operation because I had no alternatives.

Francesca explained that the operation went very well, so much so that she also returned to making music. However, when trying to do the usual vocal training she felt increasingly severe abdominal pain, which intensified and became unbearable.

The doctors therefore advised her to stop for a little longerbut she promises: