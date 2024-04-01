The BMW 4 Series will not have a successor. And yet a bit, confusingly enough.

It's a bumblebee in BMW land. The overcrowded model range is currently bursting with the most special models. This automatically means that there is some overlap on the left and right. Normally this is never such a problem, but now that car manufacturers have to invest in old and new technology at the same time, they are forced to make some cuts in the range.

At BMW they can't avoid it either. Recently you all were able to… @jaapiyo already report that the BMW convertibles are going onto the beet bridge. Models such as the 3 Series GT and 6 Series GT also passed away without a successor ready. However, it gets much worse than that, because the sad news has reached us that the BMW 4 Series is being discontinued.

That sounds strange, because in some markets the BMW 4 Series sells better than the BMW 3 Series. The issue is that most 4 Series are i4s and that car will become a bit redundant. According to the 'sources', the new electric 3 Series will be somewhere between a sedan and a fastback, so an i4 is a bit redundant. And if the i4 disappears, little will be left of 4 Series sales.

No BMW 4 successor (what then?)

Does that mean there will be no more coupes and convertibles? No, because they will (eventually) happen. Only then they are not called 4 Series, but 3 Series. Just like old times, actually. If it's a little confusing, we have a little explanation.

The current CLAR models (i.e. on the existing platforms, both ICE and EV) will receive updates and a facelift or replacement. The BMW 4 Series will not have a successor there. The BMW 3 Series (G50) is on the CLAR platform, but the new electric 3 Series (NA0) is on the NCAR platform (Neue Klasse). So there will eventually be two-door versions of the latter. So that will take a while.

Not an M4 anyway

According to BMWBlog, there is still a chance that BMW will adjust its strategy, but the decision will have to be made now. The current 4 Series Coupé and Cabriolet have recently been facelifted and the GC plus i4 will soon follow, but after that it will be over and done with, according to them.

Then the BMW M4 with a petrol engine: that will be removed anyway. In any case, the fastest BMW 4 Series will not have a successor. The current M3 will have a successor and it will also have a combustion engine. So the petrolhead can enjoy the BMW dealer for a while.

