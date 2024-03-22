Unfortunately, after a long month of agony, Alba Chiara Corigliano died: she was only 31 years old and was due to get married soon

Unfortunately the agony of Alba Chiara Corigliano it lasted a long month, since in the end, after that accident in which she was involved with her mother, it led to her heartbreaking death. A few days earlier she had made the promise of marriage and the wedding was scheduled for this summer.

There are so many people saddened and shocked by this heartbreaking incident disappearance, which left great pain and shock in the hearts of those who loved her. In fact, since the news started circulating, many people have wanted it remember her with a post on social media.

The drama took place around 5pm, Sunday 25 February. Precisely along the state road 107 Silana, which connects Crotone to Cosenza, in the locality Brasimato. The two engaged couples, she is 33 years old and he is 43, took part in a dance competition at the weekend and after finishing, they took the car back to their home.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, the Fiat Punto, she collided head-on with one Volkswagen Golf, with mother and daughter on board. The two cars became a pile of sheet metal and passers-by, seeing the severity of the accident, immediately asked the intervention of health workers and also of the police.

The death of Alba Chiara Corigliano one month after the serious accident

CREDIT: EXPLORE ITALY

Unfortunately the two are engaged deceased practically on the spot. However, the conditions of the 31-year-old girl and her mother immediately appeared very serious. In fact, the health workers who intervened had them first stabilized on site and then rushed them to the hospital Pugliese-Ciacciofrom Catanzaro.

However, it is precisely here that yesterday afternoon, Thursday 21 March, the young woman had lost his life. The doctors' attempts to save her were of no avail, her condition worsened, until death.

Alba Chiara was 31 years old and this summer she should have married Francesco, the promises had been made on February 14, a few days before the accident. In addition to his partner, he left behind his mother Teresa who is still hospitalized, his younger brother Michele and his father Gaetano.