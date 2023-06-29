In an unfortunate incident that has shocked the community of Tlaquepaque, located in Mexico, due to the death of A 19-year-old boy lost his life after colliding with a cargo truck at the intersection of Artesanos and Acueducto avenues.

The tragic outcome occurred shortly after the young man acquired his motorcycle, turning what should have been a moment of joy into a painful tragedy.

According to witnesses, on Tuesday afternoon a group of young people was in the Toluquilla neighborhood buying the motorcycle. Once Once the transaction was completed, the young protagonist of the fateful event apparently began his journey at high speed. It was at the aforementioned crossroads where the collision with a torton-type cargo truck occurred.

The municipal police quickly arrived at the scene of the accident and provided details about what happened. According to preliminary investigations, the motorcyclist was traveling in the opposite direction of the tractor-trailer, He was performing a tight turn maneuver. In this maneuver, the rear wheels of the truck locked with the motorcycle, causing the fatal impact.

When the emergency services arrived at the scene, the young man was on the pavement without vital signs. Apparently, the truck’s tires had passed over his head, killing him instantly.

before the tragedy, the driver of the cargo truck chose to flee the scene, seeking to evade his responsibility. However, thanks to the efforts of the authorities, he was captured soon after. Tlaquepaque police officers arrested him and took him before the Public Ministry to carry out the corresponding investigations and determine who was responsible for the unfortunate event.

