Awards season has begun. The Golden Globes They have been the starting signal and could be a small clue as to how things will unfold until the Oscars are held on March 3. However, these awards celebrated in the Twelfth Night They have not only noticed Hollywood, but they also reward, as is customary, to the best series of the year.

Among the list of candidates could not be missing The Bear, one of the most popular titles in recent years. This series, available in Disney+, usually competes in the comedy categories, despite the extensive debate about its true nature. It will be more or less dramatic, but the truth is that its quality is undeniable, although for many it has dropped slightly in its third season.

At the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, The Bear had great competitors like Hacks either Only murders in the building. This year, the competition has been fairly evenly distributed, but the FX series still scored five nominations, including best comedy or musical. Its protagonists, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, were candidates in the leading actor categories, while Liza Colón-Zayas and Ebon Moss-Bachrach They opted in the supporting actor categories.

The night was not starting well for The Beargiven that Ayo Edebiri She was left without her award for best lead actress in a comedy or musical series. Instead, the lucky one was Jean Smart, who received the second Golden Globe in his career thanks to his leading role in Hacks.

They didn’t succeed either. Liza Colón-Zayas and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the categories of best actress and supporting actor, which won Jessica Gunning (My stuffed reindeer) and Tadanobu Asano (Shogun). However, Jeremy Allen White got the first joy of the ceremony for The Bear by winning best lead actor in a comedy or musical series, although he could not go to collect his statuette.

Finally, The Bear nor could it win the award for best comedy or musical series, which went to Hacks. On other occasions, this acclaimed culinary series has received many awards, but at the 2025 Golden Globes it has not had the same luck. Finally He has only won in one of the five categories in which she was nominated.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.