According to a study carried out by Reach3 Insights Y Lenovo, most women do not feel safe playing online. In fact, his work aims to analyze how to change this situation. On your survey results reveals that 59% of women hide their identity, or they prefer to wear a masculine one to avoid harassment while playing.

This is not new, when recently we have had cases of harassment and violence against professional players. Some of them ending in femicide cases. So, it is necessary to create safe spaces for female gamers when about 88% of them play competitively.

Harassment of women in video games

The study of Reach3 Insights has revealed that 77% of women who play video games have to deal with comments directly linked to their gender:

70% with respect to their abilities

50% condescending comments for being female

44% received persistent requests for relationships

Therefore, 59% of the women surveyed prefer to hide their identity or show a masculine one while playing online, to avoid this type of situation. According to this same survey, more than 71% of women consider that the companies in charge of video games could make a better effort to eliminate this type of violence.

The responsibility of the video game industry

Without a doubt, companies like Twitch they have sought to punish hatred and harassment against women. However, efforts appear not to be achieving their objectives to prevent such violence. And, although we have cases like that of Jeff LeachThis took 4 years for some of the companies involved to take action on the matter.

The fight against violence against women and other minorities is the duty of all people.




