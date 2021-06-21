The goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez He ended up going out the back door of the Rayados de Monterrey team. After having considerably lowered his level of play, the managers decided to release the now goalkeeper of the Bravos de Juárez, who pointed out how he left the royal institution.
It was in an interview where González mentioned that he was always working hard to do things well, however, a sector of fans began to mess with his family, so he decided to end his relationship with the club.
“I stay good, I stay calm because I always worked, I always gave my best and always did my best to make things go in the best way, they didn’t happen and it was time to make a not easy decision, but one in where I already involved my family Well, it was a good time to make the decision to go out. I went out for aspects beyond football. When that line is crossed and they try to interfere with your family, it is something different, that’s when you have to make the decision to leave somewhere and not cling to something that simply cannot be, “he said.
Also, when questioning him about the moment in which the criticisms began, the Mexican goalkeeper indicated that he does not know precisely, although he knows that it was after having lost the final against the staunch rival.
“I don’t know when or when (the criticism started), but it is obvious that it begins to happen after the final. I always tried to do the best things possible, but they didn’t happen and after that things got complicated, “he said.
He also explained that what he likes the most is playing, for which he thanked the coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti for the opportunity, and now he will start and the moment he stops being one he will start to worry.
“For me the most important thing has always been to play and that is my stability. The moment I stop being a starter, I think I’m going to worry there and I’m going to be bad. Right now I’m calm, I’m fine. Where they give me confidence and I can be on the pitch, I will be fine, “concluded the 30-year-old goalkeeper.
